"Will Backfire": Elon Musk After Marine Le Pen Gets Barred From French Polls

Elon Musk, the billionaire top adviser to US President Donald Trump, called a French court ruling Monday barring far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running for election in 2027 "abuse" and said it would "backfire."

"This will backfire, like the legal attacks against President Trump," Elon Musk wrote on X.

Marine Le Pen's presidential aspirations were thrown into doubt when a French court convicted her over a fake jobs scheme. She was given a four-year sentence, with two years suspended and two years under electronic monitoring.

Elon Musk, the South African-born chief of Tesla and SpaceX, also accused ideological opponents on "the radical left" of abusing the legal system to "jail their opponents."

When the radical left can't win via democratic vote, they abuse the legal system to jail their opponents.



This is their standard playbook throughout the world. https://t.co/FgmgeyQ2rp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

Donald Trump is the first convicted felon to serve in the White House, having been found guilty in May 2024 of 34 counts of falsifying business records. He also faced years of federal and state investigations over his refusal to accept his 2020 presidential election loss and his storing of top-secret documents at his homes after leaving the White House.

Marine Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate, will appeal, her lawyer Rodolphe Bosselut said.

