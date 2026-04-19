Why US Warship Abraham Lincoln Repeats The Same Menu Every 21 Days

The USS Abraham Lincoln, one of the United States Navy's most powerful warships, follows a strict 21-day cycle in which the same meals are repeated every three weeks.

The aircraft carrier feeds around 5,100 sailors and aircrew daily and prepares more than 17,300 meals every single day.

Ships like those operated by the United States Navy rely on periodic resupply missions. Food is ordered, stored and rationed based on predictable cycles.

Every 7 to 10 days, support ships or aircraft deliver huge amounts of food, sometimes up to 3,17,000 kg. Because the menu is fixed, the Navy knows exactly what items are needed and in what quantities.

A 21-day loop aligns well with storage limits and replenishment schedules. However, perishable and frozen items are rotated carefully.

Since aircraft carriers are restocked at sea at fixed intervals, a repeating menu allows planners to estimate exactly how much food is needed for each cycle. This helps them manage limited storage space and avoid food waste, while ensuring each sailor gets proper nutrition.

At the same time, meals aren't random; they are carefully planned to keep sailors healthy during long deployments at sea.

The menu is designed to provide the right amount of energy – around 2,850 calories per day for men and about 2,100 for women.

Instead of storing around 1,200 different ingredients like before, the United States Navy now uses only about 500 core items. Earlier, the Navy followed a longer 35-day menu cycle, but switching to 21 days made operations more efficient. Nutrition is closely monitored, including fats, sodium and other nutrients.

The ship's kitchens never stop working. They run 24/7 because sailors work in different shifts. Along with regular meals, there is also "midrats" (midnight rations), which is a special meal served at night for crew on late-duty shifts. Large industrial ovens and massive cooking pots are used to prepare food in bulk.

However, recently, there were reports claiming that two US Navy ships, USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli, operating near the Strait of Hormuz, were facing food shortages.

A USA Today report shared a photo showing a nearly empty meal tray, with just a small portion of shredded meat and one tortilla. However, the United States Navy has denied these claims.

Officials said there is no food shortage and that enough meals are being provided to everyone on board.