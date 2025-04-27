Why Trump's Blue Suit At Pope's Funeral Became Unexpected Talking Point

As world leaders gathered in solemnity at St Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to Pope Francis, US President Donald Trump's choice of outfit became an unexpected talking point.

Breaking from the Vatican's strict dress code for papal funerals, Trump on Saturday arrived wearing a dark blue suit paired with a light blue tie and his familiar American flag lapel pin. He also reportedly left immediately after the ceremony, skipping the burial that followed.

The protocols for such an occasion, detailed in Vatican manuals and reported by Italian daily Il Messaggero, call for men to wear a dark suit with a black tie and a black lapel button. For women, a long black dress with a matching veil and gloves is expected, with minimal adornments.

First Lady Melania Trump was dressed in a long black outfit and veil, as prescribed by Vatican etiquette.

Former US President Joe Biden and the UK's Prince William also wore dark blue suits, but they were more muted compared to Trump's ensemble. Biden was even spotted taking a selfie with Uganda's deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa, while Prince William represented King Charles III, who remained in the UK for health reasons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was seen in an all-black outfit minus a tie. Zelensky's appearance comes months after he faced criticism during February's White House visit for not wearing a suit. At the time, Zelensky responded by saying he would only wear formal suits once Russia's war on Ukraine had ended.

Political analyst Molly Ploofkins wrote on X, "According to the dress code required by Vatican officials for Pope Francis' funeral, men were required to wear a dark suit, along with a long black tie. Trump shows up in blue."

Trump critic Ron Filipkowski took a jab on X, writing, "One guy shows up in a blue suit to the Pope's funeral. You will never guess who," in a clear reference to the US president.

Political strategist Joey Mannarino said, "Trump at the Pope's funeral is just exuding complete and total class. Absolutely the image America should be projecting to the world."

Defending the backlash for the US President, he wrote in a separate post, "The dress code for the Pope's funeral was a 'dark suit'. A navy blue suit & tie combination is dark and it looked great on Trump. He looked slender, fit and about twenty years younger than his chronological age. Prince William and King Abdullah had navy on as well. You guys are acting like he pulled an Obama and wore a tan suit. If the worst you can do to the man is point out that his suit wasn't the right shade of color for you (racist) you really have nothing."

Pope Francis's funeral took place in St Peter's Square, drawing an estimated 2.5 lakh mourners from around the world. The solemn Mass was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. Following the Mass, the Pope's wooden coffin was paraded through the streets of Rome in a traditional procession, allowing the public to pay their respects. Pope Francis was buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major, a place of significance to him, rather than St Peter's Basilica.