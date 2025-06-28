Why Republicans Want Donald Trump To Revoke Zohran Mamdani's US Citizenship

Republicans are calling for the deportation of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who himself has vowed to expel the 'fascist' US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from the city. US President Donald Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan has responded by saying, "Good luck with that, federal law trumps him every day, every hour of every minute," Homan said. "We're going to be in New York City, matter of fact, because it's a sanctuary city and President Trump made it clear a week and a half ago - we're going to double down and triple down on sanctuary cities."

"It's game on," Homan told Fox News, a day after Mamdani declared victory over former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary.

Indian-origin candidate Mamdani and a Democratic socialist emerged with a commanding lead in the Democratic mayoral primary, over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who conceded late Tuesday.

If elected, he would become the first Muslim mayor of New York City. However, Republicans allege that he is not American enough, as he has been a citizen for less than 10 years.

"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," Trump wrote. "He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!" he added.

After Mamdani's victory, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, a staunch immigration hawk, said that it is the "clearest warning yet of what happens to a society when it fails to control migration."

"The entire Democrat party is lining up behind the diehard socialist who wants to end all immigration enforcement and abolish the prison system entirely," he added.

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee called him, "little Muhammad" and said he's "an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York." "He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalisation proceedings," he added.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace posted a poll and asked if Mamdani should be denaturalised and deported.

The process of denaturalisation or legally revoking someone's citizenship, is rare in the United States. It is only possible, if the individual obtained it through fraud or deliberate misrepresentation, if the person was associated with a group promoting violent overthrow of the US government within five years of naturalisation, or if the individual had committed serious crimes like terrorism or war crimes before becoming a citizen and failed to disclose them during the process.

The US government would then need to prove it in court with strong evidence.

