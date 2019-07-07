Why Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Missed Great-Grandson Archie's Christening

Prince Harry, Meghan shared official photographs of Archie's christening on their Instagram page.

Royal christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor that took place on Saturday was not attended by the great-grandparents of Archie-Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

People reported that the Queen's absence was due to a string of prior commitments, while her husband Philip, who retired from public duty, does not attend many events.

Also, the Queen is prepping for her summer holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She usually goes to her Scottish residence in late July every year as Buckingham Palace is thrown open for visitors. However, she continues to work during the holidays.

The Queen had attended the christenings of great-grandkids Prince George and Princess Charlotte but did not attend Prince Louis' christening last year.

A source had told People that the decision of not attending Louis' christening was "mutually agreed" between the Queen, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were in attendance at Saturday's event.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability