Why Ghislaine Maxwell May Finally Reveal Jeffrey Epstein's Secrets: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell, serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison for sex trafficking minors on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein, may finally be ready to talk. Deputy attorney general Todd Blanche is expected to meet her in prison, raising speculation about a potential breakthrough in the Epstein investigation.

"She's going to make a deal," said Alan Dershowitz, a legal scholar and former lawyer to Epstein, according to a report in The New York Post. "That's the way things are done. They make deals with the mafia, so I'm certain they are going to try to make a deal with her."

Blanche, who confirmed on July 22 his intentions to meet Maxwell, could be opening the door to negotiations that might see the former British socialite offer detailed information in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Legal experts believe such a meeting may allow Maxwell to put forward evidence only she possesses about her years alongside Epstein.

Maxwell, now 63, has long been viewed as a key figure in unlocking the full scale of Epstein's criminal enterprise. Dershowitz referred to her as the "Rosetta stone" of the scandal, stating: "She knows everything, not just about the perpetrators but the victims. And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators."

Court documents and investigations have revealed that some of Epstein's more than 1,000 victims were themselves manipulated into recruiting other young girls. Maxwell is believed to have facilitated Epstein's access to high society and powerful circles across the globe, including the British royal family.

The New York Post report said that she has indicated, through her brother Ian, a willingness to testify before a Congressional Committee regarding her ties to Epstein.

If this potential deal with Blanche materialises, it will be the first time federal prosecutors hear Maxwell's account of her involvement. Her lawyers had previously insisted she was innocent and saw no need to negotiate.

After Epstein died in federal custody in 2019, a death that was officially ruled as suicide, conspiracy theories flourished, particularly around a suspected "client list" of influential people who may have engaged in sex acts with underage girls.

A joint memo by the Department of Justice and FBI dismissed the existence of such a list, declaring that Epstein acted alone. With the government unlikely to release further details, Maxwell's version becomes very important.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Epstein affair as a "hoax", though he recently voiced support for authorities engaging with Maxwell. "I think it would be something, sounds appropriate to do, yeah," he told Politico.

As anticipation builds, the focus is now on whether Maxwell will reveal new details about Epstein's criminal network.