Why Trump's Claims About Americans Splitting The Atom Angers New Zealanders

Imagine a newly-elected president of a country claiming the legacy of someone as foundational as Thomas Edison. That's the kind of appropriation New Zealanders are witnessing.



The recent inaugural address of President Donald Trump has sparked a heated debate over the origins of a groundbreaking scientific achievement: splitting the atom. Trump's claim that American experts were responsible for this feat has been met with swift correction from New Zealanders, who proudly assert that their native son, Sir Ernest Rutherford, was the true pioneer behind this discovery.

Rutherford's achievement in 1917 at Victoria University of Manchester in England marked a pivotal moment in the history of nuclear physics. His work not only earned him a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1908 but also led to the discovery of radioactive half-life and the understanding that radioactivity involves the transmutation of one chemical element to another.

Nick Smith, the mayor of Nelson, near Rutherford's hometown, has invited the US ambassador to visit the Lord Rutherford memorial, emphasising the importance of preserving the accurate historical record. Smith expressed his surprise at Trump's claim, stating, "I was a bit surprised by new president Donald Trump in his inauguration speech about US greatness claiming today Americans split the atom when that honour belongs to Nelson's most famous and favourite son Sir Ernest Rutherford."

Trump's remarks have also drawn criticism from other New Zealanders, including Ben Uffindell, editor of The Civilian, who wrote on social media, "Okay, I've gotta call time. Trump just claimed America split the atom. That's THE ONE THING WE DID."

Okay, I've gotta call time. Trump just claimed America split the atom. That's THE ONE THING WE DID. — Ben Uffindell (@BenUffindell) January 20, 2025

Rutherford's legacy extends far beyond his scientific contributions. He remains one of New Zealand's most beloved sons, and his face still appears on the country's $100 bill. As the world continues to grapple with the complexities of scientific discovery and national pride, Rutherford's story serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving accurate historical records and honouring the achievements of pioneering scientists.

In the realm of nuclear physics, Rutherford's work paved the way for numerous breakthroughs, including the discovery of the neutron and the development of nuclear reactors. His influence can be seen in the work of other scientists, such as John Cockcroft and Ernest Walton, who successfully split lithium atoms using artificially accelerated protons in 1932.

