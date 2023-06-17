Why Does King Charles Celebrate His Birthday Twice?

King Charles III celebrated his birthday on November 14 last year.

King Charles III celebrated his birthday on November 14 last year. But the British monarch will celebrate it for the second time today as part of a royal tradition. The public celebration, known as Trooping the Colour, is a military parade which marks the official birthdays of British sovereigns. This will be King Charles III's first birthday parade as a sovereign.

What is Trooping the Colour?

According to the official website of the British Royal family, the Trooping the Colour event has been held every June for 260 years to mark the official birthdays of British sovereigns. It is “an impressive display of pageantry” which includes more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians. The parade also features a Royal Air Force fly-past which is watched by the members of the British Royal family from the Buckingham Palace balcony. A 41-gun salute is fired in Green Park to mark the sovereign's birthday.

History

The Trooping the Colour parade was first held during the reign of King Charles II (1660 – 85). In 1748, it was decided that the ceremony should be organised to celebrate the official birthdays of British sovereigns. The parade then became an annual event under the rule of King George II, who ascended the throne in 1760.

King George II, who was born on October 30, wanted to celebrate his birthday in better summer weather. Since then, the birthday parade has been held in the month of June.

Tradition

As per tradition, King Charles III will arrive at the Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall and take a royal salute before inspecting the troops in ceremonial uniform. Following a performance by the military band and after the foot guards have marched past the sovereign, the King will lead the soldiers back to the palace. He will then join other royals at Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF fly-past.