Why Do Donald Trump Supporters Stay Loyal? New Study Explains

A new study suggests that cognitive dissonance, the mental discomfort felt when two conflicting beliefs collide, may explain why many Donald Trump supporters remain loyal despite serious allegations against him.

Research published in the Journal of Social and Political Psychology examined how voters cope when faced with information that challenges their existing beliefs. The study was led by Cindy Harmon-Jones, a senior lecturer in psychology at Western Sydney University.

"I've been puzzled by the continuing support that Trump's followers hold for him, despite accusations of sexual assault, corruption, and other illegal activities," Harmon-Jones said. "I wanted to give those supporters a chance to explain in their own words why they back him."

Trump has faced grave accusations including sexual misconduct, abuse of power, and alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. These tensions culminated in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Across three separate studies conducted between 2019 and 2022, researchers recruited hundreds of Trump supporters and asked them to read articles detailing allegations against him. Participants were then free to explain their reasoning openly, unlike earlier laboratory studies that offered only limited response options.

The most common reason given for supporting Trump was the economy, followed by his communication style, perceived competence, and reputation as a political outsider.

When asked to justify their support despite the allegations, three responses dominated. The majority denied the accusations outright. Around a third prioritised his policies over his personal conduct. Another third argued that other politicians and wealthy individuals behave no differently. In later studies, roughly 15 percent said they simply did not care about the allegations.

Crucially, those who felt most emotionally uncomfortable after reading the articles were most likely to reject the accusations as false. This suggests that denial is driven by psychological distress rather than calm scepticism.

Harmon-Jones stressed that the findings currently apply only to Trump supporters, and that future research should examine whether supporters of other political figures, such as Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, display similar patterns when confronted with comparable allegations.