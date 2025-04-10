Why Bangladeshis Are Attacking Bata, Pizza Hut, KFC Stores

What started as widespread pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Bangladesh turned into an all-out attack on major international brands. As the Israeli offensive in Gaza intensified over the last couple of weeks, protesters turned violent, vandalising Bata, Pizza Hut and KFC stores.

In cities and towns across Bangladesh - including Dhaka, Bogra, Sylhet and Cox's Bazar - large crowds gathered to voice support for Gaza. The demonstrations, initially peaceful, soon turned violent, targeting outlets believed to have links to Israel.

In Bogra, a group of protestors vandalised a Bata showroom, smashing glass walls. The crowd marched from local educational institutions before zeroing in on the store, according to Dhaka Tribune.

In Sylhet, KFC became a focal point of protest. Demonstrators damaged products and soft drinks associated with Israeli companies. Meanwhile, in Cox's Bazar, protestors hurled stones at signboards of Pizza Hut and KFC, breaking windows and vandalising property.

Similar scenes played out in Chittagong, where KFC and Pizza Hut outlets were damaged.

On social media, several videos and images showed mobs vandalising properties across cities in Bangladesh.

Bata, KFC, and Pizza Hut outlets vandalised during nationwide protests in #Bangladesh over Israeli actions in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ilUU6qHx9U — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) April 9, 2025

SHOCKING NEWS ???? Bangladeshi radicals attack Pizza Hut, KFC, Bata stores.



They said these are Israel-linked businesses.



Mob is holding nationwide anti-Israel protests in Bangladesh. They even looted Pizzas & shoes.



Foreign investors must think twice before investing in… pic.twitter.com/fHCXe9TeZx — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) April 8, 2025

Amid growing chaos, Bata issued a strong response refuting claims about its alleged political affiliations. "Bata Globally is a privately held, family-owned company founded in the Czech Republic, with no political ties to the conflict. It is deeply regrettable that some of our retail locations in Bangladesh have recently been subjected to vandalism, apparently triggered by these false narratives," the company said in a statement, according to Dhaka Tribune.

The Inspector General of Police, Baharul Alam, has instructed officers across the country to identify and arrest those involved in the vandalism. Authorities are combing through video footage to pinpoint culprits, warning that any form of violence under the guise of protest would not be tolerated.

The security was heightened near the US Embassy in Dhaka, where protestors raised anti-American slogans - some even directed at US President Donald Trump.

The unrest has deepened the political rift between the caretaker government and the opposition. While interim leader Dr Muhammad Yunus condemned the violence, the Awami League - led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - accused the government of allowing extremism to fester.