"Why Are You In My Country?" American's Racist Rant Against Indian Man Sparks Outrage

A video has surfaced on social media, capturing a disturbing instance of racial profiling and discrimination against an Indian-origin man. In the clip, the American approaches the man, who is of Indian descent, and demands to know why he's in "his country." The American expresses hostility, stating that there are too many Indians in "white countries" and that Americans are fed up with the situation. He tells the Indian-origin man to return to India, showcasing a xenophobic and racist attitude. The Indian man, visibly confused, chooses not to engage with the aggressive individual.

"Why are you in my country? I don't like you guys here. There are too many of you guys here. Indians! You guys are flooding all the white countries. I am tired of it. Americans are sick of this sh**. I want you to go back to India," he says.

"Tired of this fu**** brown people invading the country. fu**** bullshit," the American says, contunuing his rant.

Watch the video here:

Anti Christian behaviors pic.twitter.com/VCsquG6ieg — Abrahamic Lincoln (@AbrahamicLs) July 6, 2025

The video has sparked massive outrage, with many condemning the American man's behaviour as unacceptable and discriminatory. Some have called for action against the individual, while others have highlighted the need for greater awareness and understanding between cultures. One user wrote, "Nothing, they're just intimidated by Indians! They know how talented, capable, and progressive we are. It only shows their insecurities. They see us as a threat."

Another commented, "Who are you to ask him to leave the USA? Who gave you the permission? He is an American. He is successful, but you are not, so it's not his problem. Who told u that USa is a white country? USA belongs to non-Christian, non white, red INDIANS."

A third said, "If all migrants leave America today, the country wouldn't even exist anymore, and the land would go back to the native people." A fourth added, "You do know that white people are not originally from America, right?"

This incident is part of a growing trend of hate crimes and xenophobic attacks against Indians and other minorities in Western countries. Indian Americans often face discrimination in various domains like the workplace, housing, education, and public spaces, often tied to skin colour, religion, or cultural stereotypes. While they are among the most educated and affluent ethnic groups in the US, with over 4.2 million people of Indian origin, discrimination remains a significant issue.