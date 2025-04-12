Why All US Immigrants, H-1B Workers, Green Card Holders Must Carry ID 24x7

The Donald Trump administration has introduced a new rule requiring all immigrants in the United States to carry proof of their legal status at all times. This directive, part of Trump's executive order 'Protecting the American People Against Invasion', went into effect on April 11 and aims to crack down on illegal immigration and deport millions living illegally.

The Alien Registration Requirement (ARR) originates from the Alien Registration Act of 1940. This particular law also required immigrants in the US to register, but it was never consistently implemented. However, the new rules will ensure the strict implementation of the law.

Key Provisions of the Rule

- Mandatory Registration: All non-citizens above 14 years old staying in the US for 30 days or more must register with the government using "Form G-325R". Parents will need to register for their children under 14.

- Documentation Requirements: Those arriving in the US on or after April 11 must register within 30 days of arrival. Failure to comply may result in fines, imprisonment, or both.

- Address Changes: Individuals changing their address must report within 10 days, with potential fines of up to $5,000 for non-compliance.

- Re-registration: Children turning 14 must re-register and submit fingerprints within 30 days.

Impact on Different Groups

- Illegal Immigrants: The new rule primarily affects undocumented immigrants, who will be required to register and carry documentation.

- Legal Immigrants: Those with valid visas (work or study) or holding a green card are considered already registered and won't need to fill the form again. However, they must carry documentation with them at all times.

- Indian Nationals: Approximately 5.4 million Indians are in the US, with 220,000 being illegal immigrants (2% of total illegal immigrants). Indian nationals with H-1B visas or international students won't need to register but must carry documentation.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

- Fines and Imprisonment: Failure to register can lead to fines or up to 6 months of imprisonment.

- Deportation: Registration does not guarantee permission to stay in the US. Without proper legal documents, individuals may face deportation.

"All non-citizens 18 and older must carry this documentation (registration proof) at all times. The administration has directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prioritise enforcement. There will be no sanctuary for noncompliance," said Kristi Noem, DHS secretary.

The new rule is part of a broader effort to enforce stricter immigration policies in the US. The Trump administration's emphasis on enforcement is clear, with potential consequences for those who fail to comply with the registration requirements.

