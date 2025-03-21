US Education Secretary Linda McMahon On Mission To Dismantle Her Department

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to begin dismantling the Department of Education, putting Secretary Linda McMahon's job at risk. Speaking at the White House, Trump declared, "We're going to shut it down as quickly as possible. It's doing us no good." He called it a step toward eliminating federal oversight in education.

Ms McMahon, appointed earlier this year, has been tasked with the final mission of overseeing the department's dissolution but its complete closure still requires Congressional approval.

Who is Linda McMahon?