Who Is Tommy Robinson, Anti-Islam, Far-Right Activist Arrested In UK

Thousands of supporters of Tommy Robinson, gathered in London for a "Unite the Kingdom" rally, to oppose immigration policies on Saturday. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is once again making headlines as a prominent figure in the UK's far-right movement. The rally saw a massive police presence, to prevent clashes with counter-protesters.

Robinson has been a polarizing figure in British politics since he founded the English Defence League (EDL), a far-right Islamophobic organization, in 2009. Despite organizing the rally, he was unable to attend it due to his arrest on Friday.

Recently, Robinson has been at the centre of unrest in the UK following a mass stabbing incident in Southport that caused the deaths of three children. He allegedly spread misinformation on social media, falsely claiming that the assailant was a Muslim asylum seeker, leading to violent riots across the country, with demonstrators chanting his name and escalating tensions between far-right groups and anti-racism activists.

As reported by Reuters, Saturday's demonstration occurred amid rising tensions over immigration, with over 29,578 asylum seekers having crossed the English Channel this year-more than the total for all of 2023. His supporters argue that Britain is under siege from not only immigration but also "Islamification," while critics, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, label the unrest fuelled by them, as racist.

Saturday's rally saw participants waving British flags and carrying placards which resonated with Robinson's nationalist sentiments. Police were deployed from across the country to monitor both events and ensure public safety. Many were seen carrying banners featuring slogans about former US President Donald Trump, reflecting the influence of a shared right-wing ideology across the globe.

Known for his anti-Islam rhetoric, Robinson has previously faced multiple criminal convictions, including assault and contempt of court. His controversial statements and actions have led to bans from major social media platforms as well. However, he regained access to social media platform X (formerly, Twitter) after its acquisition by Elon Musk.

He is currently in police custody facing charges related to contempt of court for repeatedly breaching an injunction that prohibits him from making defamatory statements about Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi. In 2021, Robinson was found guilty of libel after falsely accusing Hijazi of assaulting girls at school. Robinson's court appearance is scheduled for Monday. If convicted, he be sentenced to up to 4 years in prison.