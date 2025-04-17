Who Is Tiffany Fong, Crypto Whistleblower Who Refused To Carry Elon Musk's Baby

Tiffany Fong, a cryptocurrency influencer, reportedly refused to bear Tesla CEO Elon Musk's baby, according to a new report.

Musk started following Ms Fong on X last year and allegedly contacted her with a proposal to have his child, The Wall Street Journal reported as part of a story detailing the billionaire's mega plans to have a "legion" of children to address the issue of declining human population.

Ms Fong refused and reportedly told her friends about the same. She also reportedly told them that she preferred a more traditional family.

There were also rumours that she was pregnant with Musk's child. But she denied any involvement with him, saying, "As far as I know, I am not pregnant."

Who is Tiffany Fong?

Tiffany Fong was born on March 19, 1994, in Las Vegas. She completed her graduation in journalism and mass communication from the University of Southern California in 2016. During her graduation, she interned with various organisations in different fields, such as marketing, research, creative and public relations, as per her LinkedIn account.

She calls herself a "reluctant crypto journalist." Her Twitter bio reads, "I'm a potato. Sometimes I interview criminals." She became popular for covering important cryptocurrency controversies such as those involving FTX and Celsius.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she made her first cryptocurrency investment of $200,000 in Celsius Network. Due to its bankruptcy in 2022, she became popular online after a YouTube video titled "Celsius Network: I LOST $200,000" went viral and received over 85,000 views.

Ms Fong's reporting of the 2022 FTX collapse brought her even more fame. She conducted several interviews with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) while he was under house arrest.

SBF gave her more than 200 pages of confidential information, including notes and drafts of tweets concerning Caroline Ellison, his ex-girlfriend and a crucial prosecution witness.

After SBF revealed Ellison's confidential records, Ms Fong disclosed a portion of her pieces to The New York Times, which affected Ellison's trial.

The Wall Street Journal report about Musk planning to have more children of "high intelligence" brought Ms Fong back into the limelight. The Tesla CEO interacted with Ms Fong's posts on X and reportedly asked her if she would have his child. While the 31-year-old declined the offer, she was concerned that her call would affect her earnings from Musk's social media platform X.

The billionaire then unfollowed the cryptocurrency influencer.