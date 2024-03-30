Who Is Rumy Alqahtani, Saudi Arabia's First Miss Universe Contestant

Rumy Alqahtani is a runway model and social media influencer from Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is set to enter the esteemed Miss Universe beauty pageant for the first time this year. Rumy Alqahtani, a model from Riyadh, will represent the nation on the global stage.

Ms Alqahtani, who has a million followers on Instagram, announced her participation, sharing a picture of her in a silver sequin gown with the “Miss Universe Saudi Arabia” sash and the Saudi flag. She wrote, “Honoured to participate in Miss Universe 2024. This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition.”

Who is Rumy Alqahtani?

1. Rumy Alqahtani is a runway model and social media influencer from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She holds a Bachelor's degree in dentistry and is fluent in Arabic, French, and English.

2. Ms Alqahtani made a name for herself in the beauty pageant industry by participating in several global competitions, including the Miss and Mrs Global Asian competition held in Malaysia, Miss Arab Peace, and Miss Europe.

3. She has won several prestigious titles, including Miss Saudi Arabia, Miss Middle East, Miss Arab World Peace, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia), according to Emirates Woman.

4. Ms Alqahtani has a passion for travelling and has visited several countries, including UAE, Egypt, and Italy, which is evident in her social media posts.

5. In February 2024, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) appointed Ms Alqahtani as the Goodwill Ambassador to be a voice against violence women and girls are subjected to. She was also invited as a keynote speaker to the 7th World Summit on Human Rights 2024 in Geneva.

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant's 73rd edition will be held in Mexico on September 18. Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe from Nicaragua, will pass on her crown to her successor.