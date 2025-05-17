Who Is Raj Mishra, UP Farmer's Son Elected Mayor Of Market Town In UK

From Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur to the United Kingdom, Raj Mishra has come a long way. A farmer's son, Mr Mishr, was elected as Wellingborough's new mayor. A market town in Northamptonshire, England, Wellingborough is located in the country's East Midlands region.

The 37-year-old emerged victorious in the May 6 local elections. He went on to become the fifth mayor of the town at an Annual Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

"It is an honour to serve as the mayor of Wellingborough. I am committed to working collaboratively with all residents to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous community. Together, we will build a brighter future for our town," Mr Mishra said in a statement.

Who is Raj Mishra?

He is the sixth child of his parents. Hailing from Bhatehara, Uttar Pradesh, Raj Mishra went to London to pursue an M Tech in computer science. He also holds a “Data Science certification” from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Mr Mishra has 15 years of IT industry experience. He decided to embark on a political career and run for the town council elections as a councillor.

Mr Mishra, a Conservative Party member, has chosen the Veterans Community Network and Louisa Gregory's Hospice Campaign as charities for his 2025-26 term.

Raj Mishra married Abhishekta, an engineer from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, after receiving his citizenship in the UK. The couple has two daughters.

As the mayor, Raj Mishra will function as a key figure and civic representative. His job responsibilities include presiding over council meetings and connecting the council with the local community. Mr Mishra will engage in raising the profile of these organisations as well as attract funding and support for their work. His term will last for a year.

Mr Mishra has promised to ensure that Wellingborough's governance reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of its community. He advocated a four-point vision for the town, championing economic development, environmental sustainability, community engagement and investment in infrastructure. Mr Mishra has vowed to improve public amenities, support local businesses, attract investment for the town's economy, implement eco-friendly initiatives and establish platforms for residents to participate more actively in decision-making processes.