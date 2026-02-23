He Was Almost Killed By El Mencho. Six Years Later, He Helped Bring Him Down

With the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, or El Mencho, Mexican forces have dealt a major blow to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, responsible for drug trafficking and attacks across the country.

Behind the operation that brought down the top drug lord was Omar Garcia Harfuch, Mexico's Secretary of Security. Six years earlier, the same cartel had attempted to assassinate him. Today, he remains at the forefront of Mexico's fight against organised crime. The journey has earned him the nickname “Mexico's Batman.”

Who Is Omar Garcia Harfuch?

Omar Garcia Harfuch was born in 1982 in Cuernavaca, Mexico. He is the grandson of General Marcelino Garcia Barragan, a former secretary of defence, and the son of politician Javier Garcia Paniagua. His mother, Maria Sorte, is a well-known actress. He is divorced and a father.

Garcia Harfuch built his career in law and public security. He held the post of Mexico City's police chief before moving on to national leadership.

In 2020, a CJNG unit attacked his convoy in Mexico City. Armed with high‑calibre weapons and explosives, the attackers fired hundreds of rounds at his vehicle. Harfuch was shot three times in the arm, shoulder, and leg. He survived. Two of his bodyguards and a civilian bystander were killed. Authorities attributed the attack to the CJNG under El Mencho's leadership.

In October 2024, Garcia Harfuch was appointed Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, giving him overall responsibility for confronting cartel violence nationwide. In this role, he works with Mexico's armed forces, federal police, and intelligence services to plan and execute security operations.

The Mission Against El Mencho

This month, an operation involving Mexico's Army, Air Force, and intelligence agencies targeted El Mencho in the mountains of Tapalpa, Jalisco. The mission, planned through national military intelligence with support from allied intelligence sources, resulted in several cartel members being killed and El Mencho dying from wounds sustained during the engagement.

Garcia Harfuch publicly acknowledged the armed forces' role, writing on social media, “Our recognition to the Mexican Army and Air Force.”

El Mencho had long been one of the world's most-wanted drug lords, with a history of violent clashes with both Mexican and US authorities. His cartel's ability to evade capture made him a top target for years. The death of the cartel leader led to unrest in several states. It also led to including road blockades, vehicle fires, and attacks on businesses, as cartel factions reacted violently.

Why The ‘Batman' Title?

Garcia Harfuch earned the nickname while serving as Chief of Police in Mexico City, where he reportedly reduced homicide rates by almost 50 per cent.

Some praise his efforts. A shop owner told the LA Times, “Harfuch seems to me a good man who has good intentions, but, unfortunately, crime is so ingrained in Mexican society that it's hard to get rid of it.”

Others criticise the “Batman” label. Columnist Viri Ríos wrote in Milenio newspaper, “The myth of Batman is dangerous, especially for Harfuch. Making him a myth imposes on him the responsibility of pacifying the country. But, as we all know, Omar cannot defeat organised crime by himself.”

A car salesman added, “All this Batman stuff is just a joke on Mexicans when everything is the same. We don't need a Batman to save us. What we need is for authorities to jail the real criminals, crooked politicians who keep protecting each other.”