6 Of A Family Among 10 Shot Dead In Mexico, Domestic Dispute Suspected

Ten people were shot dead in central Mexico in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, local officials said Sunday, the latest spasm of violence in a country that is preparing to co-host the World Cup beginning next month.

Six men, three women and a minor died in a shooting inside a home in the municipality of Tehuitzingo, located approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of Mexico City, the government of the state of Puebla said in a statement.

Nine people died at the scene from gunshot wounds and one woman died while being transported to the hospital, prosecutors said.

"Our working theory in the investigation is that this was a family-related matter," said Puebla state prosecutor Idamis Pastor.

Of the 10 victims, six were members of a single family, and the other four were "workers," Pastor added.

The motive for the crime was still unclear.

Soldiers, members of the National Guard and police officers were deployed to the scene.



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