Who Is Neville Roy Singham And Why Is He In News? Explained In 5 Points

Born on May 13, 1954, Mr Singham is a businessman and social activist. He is the founder and chairman of ThoughtWorks, an IT consulting company that provides custom software, software tools and consulting services.

According to NYT, he is the son of Archibald Wickeramaraja Singham, a Sri Lankan political scientist and historian. Mr Wickeramaraja Singham was a professor of political science at Brooklyn College of City University of New York.

In 2017, Neville Roy Singham married Jodie Evans, a former Democratic political advisor. The wedding was held in Jamaica, the outlet further said.

His financial network supporting Chinese propaganda spreads from Chicago to Shanghai, where he is based now. He financed a news website in India too that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points, as per the NYT report. The site was raided by authorities in India.