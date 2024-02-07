All You Need To Know About Nawaz Sharif, Front-Runner For Pakistan PM Post

Nawaz Sharif was nominated as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Pakistan, in 1985.
- Born in Lahore, Pakistan, in December 1949, Nawaz Sharif, 74, has previously been the country's prime minister thrice. In 1971, Mr Sharif tied the knot with Kulsoom Nawaz. Kulsoom Nawaz passed away in 2018 at the age of 68 after battling cancer. Nawaz Sharif remained unmarried following her demise.
- Despite his party, the Pakistan Muslim League, securing overwhelming victories in 2007 and 2013, Nawaz Sharif never completed a full term in office. He was ousted multiple times: once by the military, once by the Supreme Court, and once by the president.
- Legal troubles have plagued Nawaz Sharif, resulting in prison sentences and ongoing court cases. In 2020, a Pakistani court took a serious stance, issuing an arrest warrant and warning to declare him a fugitive from justice if he failed to return from self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom to address corruption charges.
- In October 2023, the former Prime Minister returned to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile. He was granted a protective bail in the corruption cases against him and his arrest warrant was suspended by the accountability court.