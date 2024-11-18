Ayatollah Khamenei's Successor? A Look At Mojtaba Khamenei's Growing Influence In Iran

Iran's 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reportedly in a coma and preparing to step down, with plans to name his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, 55, as his successor. Reports suggest that on September 26, the Supreme Leader summoned 60 members of the Assembly of Experts, the constitutional body responsible for selecting and overseeing the Supreme Leader, for an urgent and confidential meeting. The assembly was reportedly pressured to make an immediate decision about his succession, with claims of threats from Khamenei and his representatives to ensure unanimity.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the Supreme Leader, was reportedly chosen during this secretive meeting.

Who is Mojtaba Khamemei?

Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was born in 1969 in Mashhad. He pursued theology under the guidance of his father and other prominent scholars, eventually becoming a cleric. He teaches theology at the Qom Seminary.

Mojtaba Khamenei joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 1987 after finishing secondary school, serving during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq War. By the early 2000s, he had built strong connections within the IRGC and among Iran's senior clerics.

Mojtaba Khamenei is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, the daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a former speaker of Iran's parliament and a close ally of the Khamenei family. The couple has three children.

Role in politics

Mojtaba Khamenei played a significant role in Iran's controversial 2005 and 2009 presidential elections, landing support for Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He allegedly influenced the outcome of the 2009 election. Accusations of vote-rigging and widespread unrest marred the polls.

Following Ahmadinejad's victory, Iran witnessed massive protests in June 2009, later labelled the "Green Movement." Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly led efforts to suppress these anti-government demonstrations.

Despite his early support for Ahmadinejad, their relationship soured in the years following the 2009 elections. The former President accused Mojtaba Khamenei of embezzling state funds, casting a shadow over his public image.

Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to play a significant role in shaping Iran's regional strategy, including its relations with Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah and other Shiite militias. On October 1, 2024, he visited Hezbollah's office in Tehran following a series of incidents in September where pagers used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon, as per Reuters. Earlier, his father declared that Israel "won't last long" against Hamas or Hezbollah.

Mojtaba Khamenei's deep involvement in Iran's security and political apparatus has over the years fuelled speculations about him succeeding his father. While his candidacy is supported by loyalists, critics say it could turn Iran's leadership into a family dynasty, which goes against the Islamic Republic's original principles. His existing networks of power position him as a strong candidate, particularly if supported by the IRGC and conservative clerics.