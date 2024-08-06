Who Is Khaleda Zia, Jailed Bangladesh Ex-PM Set To Be Released Amid Turmoil

Khaleda Zia is now set to leave the prison. (File)

The fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh points to a big change in the country's political landscape - led by possibilities that the Awami League leader's arch-rival Khaleda Zia may again aim for power. Ms Zia, the key opposition leader who heads the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, had been elected thrice, though she could run governments for only two terms.

The jailed former premier is now set to leave the prison. Hours after Ms Hasina's ouster yesterday, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin ordered her release.

Here are 5 points on the jailed leader:

Khaleda Zia was born in Jalpaiguri in undivided India. Her husband, Lt Gen Ziaur Rehman, a ruthless military officer, served as the President of Bangladesh from 1977 until he was assassinated I 1981. She became the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh in 1991, running the country through a period of serious civil unrest. Falling short of a majority, she had formed the government with the help of the Jamaa-e-Islami. Ms Zia went on to win to a second term in 1996, but the elections were boycotted and denounced as unfair by the major opposition parties, including Awami League. Her government lasted only 12 days, after which a caretaker government was installed and fresh elections were called in June. Awami League won the June elections and Ms Hasina went on to became the prime minister for the first time. Khaleda Zia returned to power five years later as an alliance of four parties led by her won the elections. She stepped down in 2006 and was arrested for corruption a year later. The former premier had denied the charges and termed the verdict as politically-motivated. In 2018, Ms Zia was convicted of corruption charges and jailed for 17 years. Her convicted left her ineligible to contests elections later that year. The BNP leader, who was in poor health, had been largely confined to hospital.

Bangladesh Turmoil

Bangladesh saw one of its deadliest demonstrations on Sunday with nearly 100 protesters dying in clashes with cops. In the fallout, the protesters breached the Prime Minister's residence on Monday. Ms Hasina avoided a direct confrontation, having already resigned and fled the country in a military plane. The country's army chief called a press conference hours later and declared an interim government would be formed to run the country.

Later in the day, Ms Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Force base in India - about 30 km from capital Delhi. She is likely to leave for London where she may seek asylum, sources told NDTV.