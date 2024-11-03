Who Is Kemi Badenoch, Conservative Party's First Black Leader In UK

Kemi Badenoch has secured a resounding victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest, making her the first black woman to lead a major political party in the United Kingdom. The 44-year-old former minister triumphed over fellow right-wing candidate Robert Jenrick, 42, by a significant margin of 12,418 votes.
She replaces Rishi Sunak, who led the party to a significant defeat in the July general election, resulting in the Conservatives holding a record low of 121 seats in the House of Commons.
In her victory speech, Ms Badenoch expressed her gratitude and outlined her vision to “renew” the party. “Our party is critical to the success of our country,” she said, as per the BBC, adding that it is essential to acknowledge the mistakes made over the last 14 years in government.
Here are some facts about Kemi Badenoch
Born Olukemi Adegoke in London in 1980 to Nigerian parents – a doctor and an academic – Kemi Badenoch spent much of her early life in Nigeria.
- She returned to the UK at the age of 16 and worked part-time at McDonald's while completing her education. Ms Badenoch studied computer systems engineering at the University of Sussex and later earned a law degree.
- Kemi Badenoch was elected to the London Assembly in 2015. She was then elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2017. Ms Badenoch served in various government roles under Prime Minister Boris Johnson from 2019 to 2022, including Trade Secretary and Business Secretary under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.
- Describing herself as a libertarian, Badenoch advocates for a smaller government, lower taxes, and a free-market economy. She admires Margaret Thatcher and aims to transform the British state through innovative policies. Her campaign slogan encouraged supporters to “Be more Kemi.”
- Kemi Badenoch is married to banker Hamish Badenoch, and they have three children together.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world