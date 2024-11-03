Who Is Kemi Badenoch, Conservative Party's First Black Leader In UK

Kemi Badenoch has secured a resounding victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest, making her the first black woman to lead a major political party in the United Kingdom. The 44-year-old former minister triumphed over fellow right-wing candidate Robert Jenrick, 42, by a significant margin of 12,418 votes.

She replaces Rishi Sunak, who led the party to a significant defeat in the July general election, resulting in the Conservatives holding a record low of 121 seats in the House of Commons.

In her victory speech, Ms Badenoch expressed her gratitude and outlined her vision to “renew” the party. “Our party is critical to the success of our country,” she said, as per the BBC, adding that it is essential to acknowledge the mistakes made over the last 14 years in government.

Here are some facts about Kemi Badenoch