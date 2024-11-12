Who Is Kai Madison Trump? All About Donald Trump's Granddaughter

Since the day Donald Trump won the US presidential election, celebrations have been going on in the family. The entire Trump family posed for a photo at the Mar-a-Lago estate after the election win that showed all the president-elect's children, their spouses and several grandchildren. The photo was shared by Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Junior and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. The 17-year-old has captured the public's attention by giving sneak peek into the fun side of the Trump family through her vlogs.

On Sunday (November 10), she posted some photos on her X handle of a family outing. The pictures showed US president-elect Donald Trump playing golf with Kai and his other granddaughter, Chloe Trump.

Who is Kai Madison Trump?

For Kai Trump, her grandfather is her "inspiration".

Photo Credit: Image credit: Instagram/kaitrumpgolfer

She is an internet personality and an avid golfer, like her grandfather. Kai was born on May 12, 2007, in New York, and named after her maternal grandfather. She is the niece of Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Kai is also the half-niece to Baron Trump and Tiffany Trump, which makes her the step-granddaughter of Melania Trump. Kai is one of the 10 grandchildren of Mr Trump.

As per a report in the Daily Beast, Kai was the first member of the next Trump generation to enter the political arena when she addressed the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July this year.

The teenager called her grandfather an "inspiration" and sought to portray the more "normal" side of the 45th president of the United States.

"To me, he's just a normal grandpa... He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking," she was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"When we play golf together, if I'm not on his team, he'll try to get inside of my head, and he's always surprised I don't let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I'm a Trump, too," Kai Trump further said.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Kai said she began golfing at the age of 2 and credited her mother for getting her into the sport.

All about Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren

Mr Trump has a large family tree - he has five children and 10 grandchildren. Donald Trump Junior, the oldest son of the 78-year-old, has five children from his first marriage to Vanessa Haydon: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

His daughter Ivanka has three children with husband Jared Kushner. The oldest child, Arabella Rose Kushner, was born on July 17, 2011. Then comes Joseph Frederick Kushner, who was born on October 14, 2013.

Theodore James Kushner is Ivanka's second son and youngest child. He was born on March 27, 2016.

Mr Trump's third child Eric is a father of two - a son named Eric and a daughter named Carolina.