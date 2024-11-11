Advertisement

Kai Trump Plays Golf With Grandpa Donald Trump. Bonus: Elon Musk

Kai Trump shared photographs and videos from the family outing on X and Instagram.

Read Time: 2 mins
Kai Trump Sharing an image with her grandfather, Donald Trump.

US President-elect Donald Trump spent his Sunday afternoon on the golf course with two granddaughters, Kai and Chloe Trump, days after securing a historic win against Democrat rival Kamala Harris in US Election 2024.

Kai shared photographs and videos from the family outing on X and Instagram. Her post also featured Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Sharing an image with her grandfather, she wrote, "Sundays with Grandpa," accompanied by a yellow heart emoji.

In another photograph, Kai, 17, and her sister Chloe, 10, posed with their grandfather.

The family was at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, a few miles west of the Mar-a-Lago resort, Fox News reported.

Donald Trump, 78, was seen in a white polo t-shirt with his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”. He also wore a white hat with the same phrase. His granddaughters wore golf skirts and white sneakers for their session.

Along with the two photographs, Kai also shared a few videos of her golfing skills.

In another post on X, Kai posed with Musk and his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-12.

"Elon achieving uncle status," she captioned the image along with a laughing emoji.
 


Musk's son, whom the richest person in the world shared with his ex Grimes, can be seen holding a golf ball over his eye in the image.

Earlier, Kai Trump shared a family photograph of Donald Trump, his five children, five grandchildren as well as Elon Musk. However, Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen in the image.

"The whole squad," read the caption.
 

Musk is believed to have spent a whopping $119 million to mobilise support for Trump during his presidential bid in 2024. He even actively campaigned for Trump in swing states.

