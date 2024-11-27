Who Is Jamieson Greer, Donald Trump's Pick For US Trade Representative

Hours after Donald Trump said he would hit China, Mexico and Canada with new tariffs on day one of his presidency, the US President-elect appointed Jamieson Greer as the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to lead his economic agenda. On Tuesday, Trump praised Mr Greer for his work during his first presidential term in imposing tariffs on China and other countries to address unfair trade practices.

During his first term (2017-2021), the Trump administration imposed tariffs on goods worth billions of dollars, especially from China, in a trade war aimed at forcing changes to Beijing's economic policies.

Here is what we know about Jamieson Greer