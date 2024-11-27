Who Is Jamieson Greer, Donald Trump's Pick For US Trade Representative

Earlier in his career, Mr Greer served in the US Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps (File)
New Delhi:
Hours after Donald Trump said he would hit China, Mexico and Canada with new tariffs on day one of his presidency, the US President-elect appointed Jamieson Greer as the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to lead his economic agenda. On Tuesday, Trump praised Mr Greer for his work during his first presidential term in imposing tariffs on China and other countries to address unfair trade practices.
During his first term (2017-2021), the Trump administration imposed tariffs on goods worth billions of dollars, especially from China, in a trade war aimed at forcing changes to Beijing's economic policies.
Here is what we know about Jamieson Greer
- Jamieson Greer is a partner in the International Trade team at King & Spalding, and specialises in various aspects of international trade law. His practices includes trade remedies, policy and negotiations, trade agreement enforcement, export and import compliance, and matters related to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS). Mr Greer also advocates for clients before senior US government officials and agencies involved in international trade matters.
- Mr Greer holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He also earned a Master's in Global Business Law from Sciences Po Paris and the University of Paris I Pantheon-Sorbonne. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in International Studies from Brigham Young University.
- Earlier in his career, Mr Greer served in the US Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps, and was also deployed to Iraq, and provided legal counsel in various military matters.
- Prior to his current position, Mr Greer served as Chief of Staff to the US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer, where he played a significant role in developing and implementing US trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs on China and the negotiation of the US-China Phase One trade agreement.
- He was a key figure in securing Congressional approval for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and participated in all major trade actions during his tenure at USTR.
