Who Is Ian Roberts, Ex-Olympian And School Superintendent Arrested By US Immigration Authorities

Ian Roberts, the first Black superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, was taken into federal custody Friday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officials confirmed.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Mr Roberts was arrested after he tried to drive away from ICE agents during a traffic stop. The Department of Homeland Security said he did not have permission to work in the US and was given a final order to leave the country in May 2024, as per Iowa Republic.

ICE records show Mr Roberts was born in Guyana. A jail worker confirmed he is being held at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center in Sioux City.

Mr Roberts became superintendent in 2023. School officials said they were struggling to understand ICE's claims and were facing questions about how he was hired.

On Saturday, the School Board voted 7-0 to put Mr Roberts on paid leave during a meeting that lasted less than three minutes.

"I want to be clear, no one here was aware of any citizenship or immigration issues that Dr Roberts may have been facing," said Jackie Norris, the School Board chair, as per The NY Times. "The accusations ICE has made against Dr Roberts are very serious, and we are taking them very seriously."

Who Is Ian Roberts?