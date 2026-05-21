Who Is Gabriela Gonzalez? Social Media Influencer Arrested In Murder-For-Hire Plot

Social media influencer Gabriela Gonzalez and her father have been arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting her musician ex. On Monday (May 18), Gonzalez, 24, was booked by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation while her father, Javier Gonzalez, 59, was arrested the same day in Seminole County on an out-of-state fugitive warrant tied to California charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

As per the investigative agencies, the father-daughter duo hatched the plan to kill Jack Avery, best known as a member of the boy band Why Don't We. Avery and Gabbie share a seven-year-old daughter, Lavender, but a long custody dispute for years has caused resentment on both sides.

Who Is Gabbie Gonzalez?

Based in North Carolina, fashion and lifestyle influencer Gabbie Gonzalez has a significant digital audience of over 469,000 Instagram followers and 427,000 TikTok followers across two accounts. She first captured the public eye through her high-profile relationship with Avery.

The couple dated for about 18 months, from February 2018 until their split in mid-2019. Their daughter was born in April 2019, shortly before the relationship ended. Court filings state that the former couple had already been involved in a long custody and visitation dispute before the arrests happened.

Francisco allegedly became heavily involved in the dispute, with one witness reportedly telling investigators he once said “it would be cheaper if Jack were dead".

Murder Plot

As per the court documents, the pair hatched the plot as early as 2021 when Francisco sent money to Gonzalez's friend, Kai Faron Cordrey, to hire a hitman. They allegedly discussed using Bitcoin on the dark web and a staged car accident to carry out the killing.

A witness reportedly told authorities that Francisco paid around $10,000 to allegedly hire the hitman to kill Avery. Police documents further allege that communication happened through encrypted Signal calls and messages. Members of the Gonzalez family also sought photographs or videos of the singer smoking or drinking that could potentially be used against him in custody proceedings.