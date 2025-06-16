Who Is Blaise Metreweli, First Woman To Head UK's Spy Agency MI6

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Blaise Metreweli has been appointed as MI6's first female chief in its 115-year history.

She will succeed Sir Richard Moore this autumn, taking over full operational responsibility.

Metreweli previously served as Director General for Technology and Innovation at MI6.

Britain has appointed Blaise Metreweli the first female chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, better known as MI6. This is the first time in the agency's 115-year history that a woman will lead it.

Ms Metreweli, 47, will take over from Sir Richard Moore this autumn. Known by the codename 'C', the MI6 chief is the only publicly named officer in the service and holds full operational responsibility, reporting directly to the Foreign Secretary.

She currently serves as Director General 'Q', overseeing technology and innovation at MI6, a nod to the fictional gadget expert in the James Bond films. She has previously held a senior position in MI5.

While the domestic intelligence agency MI5 has previously had two female chiefs, Stella Rimington and Eliza Manningham-Buller, Ms Metreweli becomes the first woman to helm MI6.

Who Is Blaise Metreweli?

Blaise Metreweli studied Anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge. She joined the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) in 1999 as a case officer. Ms Metreweli spent most of her career in operational roles across the Middle East and Europe. Over the years, she undertook a wide range of roles within MI6. She also held director-level positions in MI5, the United Kingdom's domestic intelligence service. Ms Metreweli later became Director General for Technology and Innovation at MI6. In 2024, she was appointed a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in the King's Birthday Honours for her services to British foreign policy.

On being appointed MI6 Chief, Blaise Metreweli said, "I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my Service. MI6 plays a vital role, alongside MI5 and GCHQ, in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas. I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners."

What Is MI6?

MI6, or the Secret Intelligence Service, is the UK's foreign intelligence agency, responsible for gathering overseas intelligence to protect national security and support foreign policy. Founded in 1909, it operates covertly around the world and reports to the Foreign Secretary. The agency focuses on threats like terrorism, cyberattacks, and hostile states. Its chief ('C') is the only publicly named officer. Unlike MI5, which handles domestic intelligence, MI6 works exclusively abroad.