Andrea Giambruno: 5 Facts About Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Ex-Partner

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced her separation from her longtime partner Andrea Giambruno following his "explicit remarks" off-air. Ms Meloni said their "roads had long been divided", and it was time to realise it.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here. I thank him for the wonderful years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Geneva."

“Our roads have long been divided, and it's time to realize it. I will defend who we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old who loves her mother and father, the way I could not love mine. Nothing more to say about this one," Ms Meloni added.

Here are some facts about Andrea Giambruno:

1) Andrea Giambruno was born in 1981 in Milan, Italy, and started his television career at the age of 22, while he was still a student at Milan's Catholic University.

2) Mr Giambruno is a prominent television journalist known for his role as a presenter of a news programme on Mediaset, which is a part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italy prime minister and a political ally of Giorgia Meloni.

3) Andrea Giambruno and Giorgia Meloni first met when he was a writer for a TV show in which she appeared.

4) Mr Giambruno left his job at the Studio Aperto show and the Milan studios after Ms Meloni's rise to power in 2022 following her victory in the parliamentary elections. He subsequently settled in Rome, where he started working as a news presenter for Rete 4 channel's 'Diario del Giorno'.

5) Mr Giambruno was recently suspended from his current job at ‘Diaro del Giorno' following a scandal surrounding his lewd off-air remarks.