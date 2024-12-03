Advertisement

Who Is Aliya Fakhri, Actor Nargis Fakhri's Sister Arrested For Killing Ex Boyfriend

Aliya Fakhri reportedly struggled with opioid addiction after a dental mishap.

Read Time:1 min
Share
Link Copied
Who Is Aliya Fakhri, Actor Nargis Fakhri's Sister Arrested For Killing Ex Boyfriend
Aliya Fakhri is the younger sister of actress Nargis Fakhri.

Aliya Fakhri, sister of actor Nargis Fakhri, was arrested for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Queens by setting a two-story garage on fire. The court has remanded her and her next appearance is scheduled for December 9.

Who is Aliya Fakhri?

  1. Aliya Fakhri, 43, is the younger sister of actor Nargis Fakhri.
  2. She was born and raised in Queen, New York.
  3. Aliya and Nargis' father, Mohammed Fakhri, was a Pakistani, while their mother, Marie Fakhri, is Czech. Aliya's parents got divorced when she was a child, and shortly after, her father died.
  4. According to officials, Aliya arrived at the garage on the morning of November 2 and yelled "You are all going to die today" at Jacobs, who was sleeping at that time. Seconds later, the building was set on fire. Aliya has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and four counts of murder in the second degree, and has also been accused of arson by a grand jury.

  5. According to Aliya's mother, she struggled with opioid addiction after a dental mishap - which she believes may have led to her daughter's behaviour, several reports claimed.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Aliya Fakhri, Nargis Fakhri, Aliya Fakhri Arrest
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com