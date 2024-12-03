Who Is Aliya Fakhri, Actor Nargis Fakhri's Sister Arrested For Killing Ex Boyfriend

Aliya Fakhri, sister of actor Nargis Fakhri, was arrested for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Queens by setting a two-story garage on fire. The court has remanded her and her next appearance is scheduled for December 9.

Who is Aliya Fakhri? Aliya Fakhri, 43, is the younger sister of actor Nargis Fakhri. She was born and raised in Queen, New York. Aliya and Nargis' father, Mohammed Fakhri, was a Pakistani, while their mother, Marie Fakhri, is Czech. Aliya's parents got divorced when she was a child, and shortly after, her father died. According to officials, Aliya arrived at the garage on the morning of November 2 and yelled "You are all going to die today" at Jacobs, who was sleeping at that time. Seconds later, the building was set on fire. Aliya has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and four counts of murder in the second degree, and has also been accused of arson by a grand jury. According to Aliya's mother, she struggled with opioid addiction after a dental mishap - which she believes may have led to her daughter's behaviour, several reports claimed.

