Who Controls The Sea? Iran Ship Sinking Puts Maritime Laws Under Spotlight

The sinking of the Iranian Navy ship IRIS Dena near the Sri Lankan coast by a US submarine strike has drawn attention to one key question: who controls the seas?

The incident occurred in international waters within Colombo's search and rescue zone in the Indian Ocean, heightening tensions in Sri Lanka and across the region, including India.

While the Sri Lankan Navy has rescued 32 Iranian sailors, hopes of finding more survivors remain slim as search operations continue. As many as 148 people remain missing.

Who Controls The Seas?

A complex framework of laws governs control of the seas. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) states that a country's territorial waters extend for a maximum of 12 nautical miles from its coastline.

The country has sovereignty over its territorial sea, the airspace above it, and the seabed and subsoil beneath the waters. Any nation can regulate military activities, security, fishing and navigation within this area. Foreign vessels are allowed only under the concept of innocent passage, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Under UNCLOS, countries with ocean coastlines can claim an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of up to 200 nautical miles from their shores. They have exclusive rights to exploit marine resources within this area. However, foreign vessels can sail through easily.

Different from these are high seas or international waters, where the IRIS Dena was sunk. These are not controlled by any single country and remain open to all countries for navigation, fishing and other activities as long as they comply with international law. The high seas are often referred to as a “global commons”, meaning that while all countries not only have a right to use them, but also a responsibility to protect.

How The Iranian Ship's Sinking Factors In

The IRIS Dena was sunk in international waters while it was returning to Iran after participating in a military exercise at Visakhapatnam. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the attack on the frigate as an "atrocity at sea", adding that it was struck without warning during its journey. He warned that the US would “bitterly regret” the precedent it had set.

Sri Lanka evacuated 208 crew members of another Iranian navy vessel on Thursday, a day after dozens of soldiers were killed in the attack on IRIS Dena. The second vessel was shifted to the northeastern port of Trincomalee for safekeeping amid fears of an attack.