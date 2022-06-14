WHO's Emergency Meet To Assess If Monkeypox Global Health Emergency

WHO will assess whether Monkeypox represents a public health concern. (File)

The WHO said Tuesday it would hold an emergency meeting on June 23 to determine whether to classify the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

"The outbreak of monkeypox is unusual and concerning. For that reason I have decided to convene the Emergency Committee under the international health regulations next week, to assess whether this outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists.

