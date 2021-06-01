WHO Approves China's Sinovac Covid Vaccine For Emergency Use

The World Health Organization on Tuesday approved the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use -- the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light.

"WHO today validated the Sinovac-CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities the assurance that it meets international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing," the UN health agency said in a statement.

