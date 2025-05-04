White House's Lo-Fi MAGA Video Goes Viral, Highlights First 100 Days Of Trump 2.0

The White House on Friday launched a "lo-fi" music video as part of its effort to spotlight President Donald Trump's first 100 days back in office. The video, titled "Lo-fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To," was streamed live across the Trump administration's official YouTube and X channels.

Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To ????????



Have a great weekend! https://t.co/IrKPU2i4i7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 2, 2025

The video features calming, low-fidelity beats commonly used for background study or work music. Accompanying the audio was an animation of Trump at the Resolute Desk signing documents, alongside a continuous scroll of text highlighting key campaign promises and actions labelled "Promises made, promises kept."

The text scroll listed several of the administration's recent actions, including executive orders aimed at eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the military and policies targeting birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

According to a White House official the 15-minute clip will loop throughout the weekend across digital platforms to explore "innovative ways to distribute fact sheets and other information."

The video wraps up a week-long campaign by the White House to spotlight what it says are Trump's key achievements in the first 100 days of his second term. Among the highlights were a newly launched "White House Wire" section on the official website modelled after the conservative Drudge Report, a round of "new media" briefings led by press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and over 100 interviews granted to conservative influencers and podcasters.

This media push came during a rough week for the administration, marked by the ouster of National Security Adviser Mike Waltz following the "Signalgate" scandal, as per US media.

The controversy erupted when Waltz took full responsibility for inadvertently adding journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal group chat discussing classified military operations in Yemen.

In his first 100 days of his second term, Donald Trump took swift and controversial actions.

He declared a national emergency at the southern border, deployed troops, ended birthright citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and signed the Laken Riley Act to crack down on undocumented crime.

He issued executive orders to dismantle DEI programmes, withdraw from the World Health Organization, and declassify JFK assassination files. Trump also reintroduced tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, leading to trade tensions, and cut funding to the US cybersecurity agency (CISA).

He pardoned over 1,500 people tied to the January 6 Capitol attack and Ross Ulbricht, the Silk Road founder. He appointed Elon Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and rolled back federal regulations.