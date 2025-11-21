White House Says US Not Taking Part In G20 Talks In South Africa

The United States is not taking part in this weekend's G20 summit in Johannesburg, the White House said Thursday, denying comments from South Africa's president who had said Washington wanted to participate.

"The United States is not participating in official talks at the G20 in South Africa," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"I saw the South African president running his mouth a little bit against the United States and the president of the United States earlier today, and that language is not appreciated by the president or his team," she said.

