"False": White House Denies Alleged Trump Birthday Note To Epstein

The White House said US President Donald Trump did not sign or draw an alleged birthday note to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 that was released on Monday by Democratic lawmakers.

"As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X.

Leavitt added that the story about the lewd note was "false" and said Trump's legal team would "continue to aggressively pursue litigation" against the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the existence of the letter.

