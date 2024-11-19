Where Is Meghan Markle? Questions Grow About Duchess Of Sussex's Absence

November 27 marks seven years since Meghan Markle, then an actress, blogger, and Los Angeles native, stood beside Prince Harry in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden to announce their engagement.

Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has been one of the most talked-about figures worldwide. However, as 2024 unfolds, questions are emerging about her unusually low profile, according to a report by the New York Post.

The report highlighted that Meghan's media presence during the first half of 2024 has been notably minimal. Unlike 2023, which saw her attending several high-profile events, this year has been characterized by near-total silence. Her sole media appearance was a brief interview alongside Prince Harry on a U.S. breakfast show to promote the Archewell Foundation's Parents Network. Beyond that, there have been no new TV projects, podcasts, or major public engagements.

This stark contrast has left fans and commentators speculating. While Prince Harry has remained active with public appearances, Meghan's quiet year has sparked curiosity. Is she intentionally stepping back, or is there another reason for her absence?

At the start of 2024, there were signs of a potentially busy year ahead for Meghan. In February, she and Prince Harry travelled to Vancouver to promote the 2025 Winter Invictus Games, where Meghan's chic snow-inspired outfits drew attention. In March, she delivered a keynote panel at the SXSW festival in Austin for International Women's Day.

Around the same time, Meghan teased the launch of her business venture, American Riviera Orchard (ARO), aimed at celebrating food, gardening, and entertaining. In April, Netflix announced her involvement in a new cooking and lifestyle series. These developments suggested a full schedule and a continued public presence.

However, much of what was anticipated for 2024 has not come to fruition. The ARO Instagram account remains dormant, the TV series has yet to debut, and her public appearances have been sparse. What initially seemed like a year brimming with professional milestones has instead turned into one of quiet retreat, leaving observers wondering what might come next.