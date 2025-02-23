"Mud They Throw At Us...": Giorgia Meloni's Shoutout For PM Modi, Trump

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni launched a scathing critique of what she describes as a "liberal network," accusing the Left of hypocrisy and of reacting with "hysteria" to the rise of conservative leaders globally. Speaking via video link at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC on Saturday, PM Meloni praised US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance while attacking what she referred to as "elites" and left-wing politicians.

PM Meloni argued that liberals have become increasingly frustrated with the rise of right-wing leaders, particularly following President Trump's return to the White House.

"When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen," she said. "Today, when Trump, Meloni, (Javier) Milei, or maybe (Narendra) Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the Left's double standard, but we are used to it. And the good news is people no longer believe in their lies. Despite all the mud they throw at us, citizens keep voting for us," PM Meloni said.

The Italian leader also dubbed President Trump as a steadfast leader who would remain aligned with global conservatives despite external pressures.

"The Left is nervous, and with Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria. Not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally," she claimed.

As the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, PM Meloni was the only EU head of government to attend President Trump's inauguration in January.

PM Meloni's decision to address CPAC was met with strong opposition from her political adversaries in Rome. The controversy intensified after Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, appeared to use a Nazi salute during the conference this week.

Opposition MPs called on PM Meloni to cancel her participation, following the lead of Jordan Bardella, leader of France's National Rally (RN) party, who withdrew from CPAC over what he described as Bannon's "gesture alluding to Nazi ideology."

Elly Schlein, leader of Italy's center-left Democratic Party, was among those urging PM Meloni to distance herself from the event. "She should have the decency to disassociate herself from this neo-fascist gathering," Ms Schlein said. "She has not said a word for days about Trump's insults and frontal attacks on Ukraine and the European Union. She is unable to defend Italian and European interests because she does not want to displease the new American administration."

Addressing concerns about the strained ties between the United States and its European allies, PM Meloni insisted that the transatlantic partnership remains intact. "The United States and Europe will remain close under Trump," she claimed.

PM Meloni's remarks come amid concerns in Europe over President Trump's diplomatic outreach to Russia and his warnings of a shift in US policy toward Europe, particularly regarding NATO.