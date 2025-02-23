"They Take Advantage Of US": Trump's Latest Jab Over USAID Funds For India

US President Donald Trump today launched fresh criticism of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for allegedly granting funds to interfere in India's election process. President Trump questioned why the US was providing aid to India, alleging that the country already benefits from high tariffs imposed on American goods.

"Eighteen million dollars for helping India with its elections. Why the hell? Why don't we just go to old paper ballots, and let them help us with their elections, right? Voter ID. Wouldn't that be nice? We're giving money to India for elections. They don't need money," President Trump said today, addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington.

The "eighteen million" figure could not be independently verified as an earlier US government report through the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) claimed "$21 million" was allocated for "voter turnout" in India.

"They take advantage of us pretty good. One of the highest tariffed nations in the world. We try and sell something. They have a 200 per cent tariff. And then we're giving them a lot of money to help them with their election," President Trump continued.

"$29 million goes to strengthen the political landscape and help them out so that they can vote for a radical left communist in Bangladesh."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday addressed the concerns raised by President Trump's allegations.

"Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning. I think, as a government, we're looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out. USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It's worrisome, and if there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it," Mr Jaishankar said.

The Congress has demanded a white paper on the funds received in India from developmental agencies and aid mechanisms. Congress also sought legal action against those propagating allegations of foreign interference in Indian democracy.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera responded to President Trump's remarks, stating, "More Indian news media outlets have fact-checked the claim by BJP and Modi government's minister as untrue. Funds went to Bangladesh, not India; although India received USAID funds, it was not for increasing voter turnout."

President Trump also alleged that an unnamed firm in Bangladesh had received $29 million in funding.

"Got USD 29 million. They got a check. Can you imagine? You have a little firm, you get 10,000 here, 10,000 there, and then we get 29 million from the United States government. There are two people working in that firm... I think they're very happy, they're very rich. They'll be on the cover of a very good business magazine pretty soon for being great scammers," he claimed.

Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "talk to his friend" and refute the allegations made by President Trump. The party further criticised the Modi government's approach to the allegations, accusing the BJP of leveraging the US President's claims to bolster conspiracy theories.

"There is no record of a Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) program matching the US government's description in India. CEPPS did have a $21 million USAID contract, but it was for Bangladesh, not India," Mr Khera added.

The BJP's Ajay Alok dismissed Congress's statements as baseless.

"We have already shown that the government got $2119 million between 2004-14 and just 1.5 million between 2014-25. We are shutting down these things. The Indian government is now acting, the US government has issued a list of who has got the money from where... this is part of a deep state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was also being funded from this money," Mr Alok claimed.