Meta-Owned WhatsApp Could Display Ads For First Time: Report

Meta Platforms owned WhatsApp is exploring a new feature that would display advertisements in the app for the first time, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Teams at Meta have been discussing whether to show ads in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp chat screen, but no final decisions have been made, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Meta is also deliberating whether to charge a subscription fee to use the app ad-free, the report said, adding that many company insiders were against the move.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

