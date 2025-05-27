What's 'Adulting 101' Crash Course That Assists Gen Z In Basic Life Skills

Generation Z is scurrying to sign up for 'Adulting 101' crash courses to learn basic life skills such as changing a tyre, making rice, and doing laundry - things their parents or even the preceding generation considered a walk in the park.

Several Gen Z students admit they wish they had learnt these skills sooner because they feel anxious and overwhelmed while navigating daily life.

Aldhen Garcia, a first-year student at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), claimed that he does not own a car and lacks several essential life skills, such as sewing and tyre changing.

"I have no idea how to change a tyre. I don't even own a car. I don't know how to sew. Other than cooking, I'm not really good at many things," Mr Garcia said on CBC's 'The Current'.

Mr Garcia also has money-related concerns, such as mortgages, interest rates, and rent payments. "I believe that teaching financial literacy to children is important. A lot of stuff involves money," he said.

She is not alone.

Bella Hudson, a third-year student at the TMU, echoed Mr Garcia, saying education on becoming an adult is lacking in several fields. "I wish that they had classes that educated how to manage yourself and manage your life," Ms Hudson said on 'The Current,'

Now, multiple post-secondary educational institutions have introduced additional resources, such as classes and information sessions, to help students acquire basic life skills, The NY Post reported.

In 2023, the University of Waterloo created an online course called 'Adulting 101' to teach students everything, from how to avoid setting your kitchen on fire to how to have meaningful relationships.

The course also aims to assist students in managing their responsibilities while providing them with knowledge about key life skills such as basic nutrition, household upkeep, and grocery shop navigation.

According to experts, Gen Z in particular is losing out on important skills since they were not given enough independence.

San Diego State University psychology professor Jean Twenge, author of 'Generations,' claimed that today's young adults were entering adulthood with empty arsenals.

According to Ms Twenge, members of the Gen Z demographic - those born between 1997 and 2012 - had fewer opportunities to acquire practical skills growing up.

She blamed prolonged adolescence and "helicopter parenting," further exacerbated by the growing number of young adults living with their parents.

Although she is in favour of 'Adulting 101' crash courses, Ms Twenge feels the real fix begins sooner because ignorance of basic life skills is expensive.