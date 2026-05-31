What Trump's Latest Health Checkup Says And What He Needs To Work On

US President Donald Trump has been declared to be in "excellent cognitive and physical health" following his latest medical examination, according to a report released by the White House.

The check-up was conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after recent photographs showed swelling around his ankles, bruising on his hands, and a blotchy patch on his neck. This was his third visit to the hospital in the past 13 months and his fourth since beginning his second term as US president.

Trump's physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, said the president remains in "excellent health" and is "fully fit" to perform all presidential duties.

"Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the presidency," the memo read.

What Criteria Was Trump's Health Tested On?

Trump, who will turn 80 on June 14, is the oldest person ever sworn in as US president. Doctors conducted a detailed physical and mental health examination. The tests included an echocardiogram, an ultrasound scan used to assess the health and functioning of the heart.

Doctors also carried out cardiovascular assessments because he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which the veins in the legs struggle to return blood to the heart. They also conducted neurological and cognitive tests.

He also took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a 10-minute test used to detect signs of dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and other cognitive problems, and scored 30 out of 30.

How Did He Fare in the Medical Tests?

The report showed that his health appears better than what is typically expected for someone his age. It noted a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute, which falls within the normal range for healthy adults, generally between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

The report also estimated his "cardiac age" to be about 14 years younger than his actual age of 79. "His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being," the memo read.

It further noted that his heart, lungs, and neurological functions were all found to be strong.

What Health Issues Were Found?

Doctors found a few past and existing health issues, but none were considered serious enough to affect Trump's ability to serve as president.

The medical report noted that Trump has a history of high cholesterol and currently takes the medications Crestor and Zetia to keep his cholesterol levels under control. He also takes aspirin daily to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, although doctors have reportedly advised him to switch to a lower dose.

He also has chronic venous insufficiency, which affects the blood flow in the legs, according to The New York Times.

The physician noted that Trump still has a scar on his right ear from the assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. However, the injury has healed and is not causing any health problems, Time reported.

Doctors also disclosed that Trump underwent bilateral cataract surgery at some point in the past. He also uses a prescription skin cream when needed to treat a skin condition.

The report further stated that Trump now weighs 238 pounds (around 108 kg), about 14 pounds (6.3 kg) more than during his last physical examination in April 2025. His current weight places him close to the medical threshold for obesity.

What Was He Advised?

Doctors advised Trump to continue working on weight loss, improve his diet, and increase physical activity. "Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendations to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss," Barbabella said.