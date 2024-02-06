What Royal Commentator Told NDTV After King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

Veteran royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner shared exclusive insights with NDTV.

The UK's King Charles III is undergoing treatment for cancer, triggering an outpouring of support from well-wishers worldwide. The monarch ascended to the British throne at the age of 73 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

Prince William, 41, the eldest son of the King and heir to the throne, returned to his royal duties this week after taking time off following his wife Princess Kate's abdominal surgery. Prince Harry, who along with his wife Meghan Markle abdicated their royal titles in 2020 and moved to the United States, is en route to London, having been informed of his father's condition.

Veteran royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner shared exclusive insights with NDTV on how the royal family is functioning at the moment.

"It is said that he is at the moment able to continue looking at the red boxes, the official boxes that government departments send to him. It is thought that he is hoping, before too long, he will be back in public view," Mr Turner told NDTV.

"Basically at the moment what would happen is the other members of the royal family like Queen Camilla will start taking in some of the events scheduled for the King. The King will also have his audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak which he has every Wednesday. Queen Camilla has already taken up some of the royal duties that the King normally faces," he added.

Last month, King Charles garnered praise for his candidness in discussing a prostate condition, prompting an increased awareness among the public about similar health issues.

Leaders from various nations expressed their well-wishes for a swift recovery for the 75-year-old King. Prime Minister Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and former US President Donald Trump are among the many voices sending messages of solidarity to King Charles and the British people.

On speculation about the line of succession, Mr Turner said, "The King has no plans to give up his throne in way, shape or form."

In London, citizens expressed shock and sympathy at the news, acknowledging the weight of a cancer diagnosis for anyone, even a figure as prominent as King Charles.