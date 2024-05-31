What Ivanka Trump Said After Trumps Criminal Conviction In New York Trial

Ivanka Trump has been an integral part of her father's political journey.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has reacted to her father's criminal conviction in the ‘hush money trial' in New York. After the jury found the former US President guilty on all felony charges, Ivanka shared on her Instagram stories a childhood photo of herself sitting in her father's lap. Alongside the image, she wrote, "I love you dad," followed by a heart emoji.

"Ivanka is fully supportive of her dad and loves him very much despite his conviction," revealed a source close to the family to The New York Post.

She has been an integral part of her father's political journey, having previously served as a senior advisor in the Trump administration and holding the position of Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. In 2022, Ms Ivanka, amid speculations about her potential involvement in her father's anticipated 2024 presidential bid, clarified that she would not be entering the political arena this time around. Instead, she would focus on young children and family, she claimed back then.

Donald Trump has been convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $1,30,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential elections. During the 7-week trial, both Ms Daniels and Mr Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen testified against the president, making shocking allegations.

The 77-year-old was accused of covering up a significant sum of money as payment to Ms Daniels to cover up potential sex scandals that could have harmed his 2016 campaign. While Ms Daniels alleged a sexual encounter in 2006 and maintained her account of the incident, the former president vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

After an extended period of deliberation, the jury delivered their verdict at 4:20 pm on Thursday and the Manhattan Supreme Court also delivered its verdict around 5 pm.