What Is Vampire Facial, Procedure That Led To 3 US Women Contracting HIV

Itis also claimedthat vampire facials can improve skin texture.

Three women have reportedly contracted HIV after receiving a "vampire facial" at a spa in New Mexico. These are the first known cases of HIV transmission during a cosmetic injection procedure.

What are vampire facials?

Vampire facials, also known as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) facials, are cosmetic procedures involving drawing a small amount of blood from the patient and then extracting the platelets from that blood. These platelets are then injected back into the patient's face or applied after a microneedling procedure. It is considered less invasive and a more affordable alternative to a facelift.

How do vampire facials work?

The idea behind vampire facials is that the platelets contain growth factors, believed to stimulate collagen production, promote tissue repair and rejuvenate the skin.

When blood is spun in a machine called a centrifuge, it separates into three parts – plasma on top, platelets and blood cells in the middle, and red blood cells at the bottom. According to Dr Ava Shamban, a dermatologist in Beverly Hills, the middle part, called the "serum portion" is where PRP comes from, says Allure magazine.

This substance is important because it helps repair cells and makes collagen and elastin, which keep skin firm and smooth. The facial uses your own plasma from your blood, not someone else's, making it safe and effective.

It is also claimed that vampire facials can improve skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and brighten the overall skin tone.

Are vampire facials effective?

Vampire facials are known for delivering impressive results.

Dr Kim Nichols, a certified dermatologist and founder of NicholsMD, suggests that the best approach for optimal results is "a series of at least six PRP injection treatments, spaced about four weeks apart."

Patients may sometimes notice improvements even after just one session.