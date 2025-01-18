What Are Inaugural Balls And How Many Will Donald Trump Attend?

The Washington, DC will shine bright on January 20 as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House with a series of celebratory inaugural balls. Trump, who officially becomes the 47th US President in less than a week, is expected to attend three prestigious events that form a key part of the inauguration festivities.

The Commander-in-Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball will be the centrepiece of the evening's celebrations, with Trump expected to attend all three. These formal gatherings provide an opportunity for the new president to address supporters and the American public.

What The Balls Represent

The inaugural balls are not just social events. They signify unity, celebration, and the peaceful transition of power. Dressed in their finest, attendees – including political leaders, dignitaries, and invited citizens – will gather to celebrate a new era under Trump's leadership.

History Of The Inaugural Balls

Since 1789, inaugural balls have been a regular feature of the celebrations surrounding presidential inaugurations. These events are both official and unofficial, with the president traditionally attending the official balls.

Over time, inaugural balls have become more formal. The first official inaugural ball, held in 1809 under President James Madison, took place at a hotel in Washington, where guests paid $4 for admission.

Each president has left their mark on the tradition, with most balls featuring formal attire, dance, and the participation of donors and supporters. However, the tone of the event varies depending on the president. Like, the Carters labelled their inaugural balls as "parties," while the Reagans introduced a sophisticated white-tie event.

The 2025 inauguration events for Donald Trump will span four days, from January 18 to January 21, with various ceremonies and celebrations. Key events include a reception and fireworks, a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery, a victory rally, and the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol. The events will culminate with a National Prayer Service on January 21.