Kai Trump Offers Inside Look At Grandfather's Inauguration: "Cool Day"

On January 20, 2025, Kai Madison Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, shared an intimate glimpse into her family's historic day through a YouTube vlog titled "My grandpa became the President again". The 14-minute-long video was also shared on TikTok and within 24 hours, it amassed more than 27 million combined views. According to Nielsen, 15 US networks aired the 60th inauguration ceremony from 10.30 am to 7 pm (local time), which was attended by Mr Trump's five children and grandchildren apart from tech titans and other celebrities.

The day began early for Kai, who documented her preparations with a hair and makeup team. Dressed elegantly, she joined her family for a prayer service at St John's Episcopal Church, a tradition for incoming presidents, before making their way to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

Watch the full video:

Inside the Capitol, Kai captured candid moments with her father, Donald Trump Jr, sharing light-hearted conversations and expressing their excitement. Although filming the official swearing-in was restricted, Kai included clips showcasing the solemnity and significance of the event. Seated just a few rows behind former President Joe Biden, she had a clear view of her grandfather taking the oath of office for the second time.

Following the ceremony, the family proceeded to the inaugural parade held inside the Capital One Arena. During the event, President Trump acknowledged Kai, prompting her to stand and wave to the cheering crowd, a moment that highlighted her growing prominence within the first family.

As evening approached, Kai prepared for the inaugural balls, selecting a stunning silver beaded gown by designer Sherri Hill. She shared her excitement and a touch of nervousness about dancing with her father at the Liberty and Starlight Balls. The duo practiced their dance in the Red Room of the White House, reminiscing about past visits and family games of hide-and-seek.

"In the front lawn, me, Barron, and Donnie would play soccer and everybody would watch and it was really funny," she said in the video.

Concluding her vlog, an exhausted Kai said she returned to the hotel around 1 am and described the inauguration as "an experience of a lifetime". "Today was a really cool day and honestly an experience of a lifetime. I'm excited for the future, so let's keep this thing rolling," she said.