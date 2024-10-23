What Is Pink Cocaine? The "Unpredictable" Party Drug Linked To Liam Payne's Death

British pop star Liam Payne fell to his death last week from the third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina's Buenos Aires, sending shockwaves across the entertainment world. Now, a toxicology report revealed that he had "multiple substances in his system" at the time of his death, including a drug known as "pink cocaine". According to Newsweek, pink cocaine is a designer drug that experts have likened to "Russian roulette." This substance poses significant health risks, including potential long-term psychological damage and even death.

What is Pink Cocaine?

Pink cocaine, a highly potent and unpredictable designer drug, is a powdery mixture of various psychoactive substances, including methamphetamine, MDMA, hallucinogens, crack, bath salts, benzodiazepines, and caffeine. The drug gets its distinctive pink colour from added food colouring and is sometimes strawberry-flavoured. Also known as "Tusi," it has gained popularity in the Latin American party scene since 2018. In New York, a gram can cost between US$20 and US$100 and the drug is mostly sold online and through social media.

Despite its name, pink cocaine doesn't necessarily contain traditional cocaine and has also been found in four regions across the UK and Europe.

Its composition and effects are significantly different from traditional cocaine. Users report euphoric and psychedelic experiences, altered sensory perception, and intense euphoria, setting it apart from the purely stimulant effects of regular cocaine.

Potential side effects can vary but may include anxiety, hallucination, nausea and vomiting, increased heart rate and blood pressure, and elevated body temperature. The drug poses serious health risks, including overdose, long-term psychological damage, and addiction. Its unpredictable potency and composition make it a dangerous gamble for users, thus earning the name "Russian roulette."

''Pink cocaine is referred to as 'Russian roulette' because its composition varies drastically between batches. This inconsistency means that users never know what they are consuming, as the drug often contains a mixture of various substances, sometimes including dangerous or unknown chemicals. Such unpredictability significantly increases the risk of overdose or severe adverse reactions,'' Joseph Janes, a lecturer in Criminology at Swansea University told Newsweek.

''In addition to its unpredictable composition, pink cocaine is particularly concerning due to its deceptive appeal. Its bright colour and recent associations with celebrities can give the impression that it's a safer, more glamorous alternative to traditional drugs, especially in lively party settings. However, the reality is far more dangerous, as it often contains a mix of unknown and potentially lethal substances,'' Mr Janes further said.

It remains unclear whether pink cocaine played a role in the death of singer Liam Payne, and conclusive toxicology reports are not expected for several weeks. However, the drug has been increasingly linked to a rising number of drug-related fatalities. In addition to pink cocaine, the drugs detected in Payne's bloodstream included benzodiazepine, crack, and cocaine.

About Liam Payne

Payne rose to global fame as part of the since-disbanded pop band One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The boy band got its start after finishing third on the British version of the X Factor music competition show in 2010, but the group broke up in 2016 as its members pursued different projects including solo careers.

One Direction was ranked the third greatest boy band of all time by Entertainment Weekly in 2024. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Payne's One Direction and solo career helped garner a net worth of some $70 million.

In a joint statement, Payne's former bandmates expressed their devastation over his death emphasising their cherished memories of him and calling for privacy as they grieve. "In time, and when everyone can, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," they said. They also stated that their thoughts were with the English singer's family, friends and fans.